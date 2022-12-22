HFG Advisors Inc. Takes $301,000 Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,150 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.31. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $628.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.81 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 19.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

