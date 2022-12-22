H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 13.3% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $4.84 on Thursday, hitting $189.20. 51,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,517,404. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

