H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 140,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.80. 452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,646. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.16. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $81.22.

