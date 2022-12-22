H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Purchases 255 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.5% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 159.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

WPC traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $78.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,874. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.25%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

