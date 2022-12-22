Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) President Gerald A. Michaud Purchases 18,250 Shares

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 18,250 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $201,297.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 144,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,772.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $11.39 on Thursday. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a market cap of $300.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $23.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 162.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HRZN. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

