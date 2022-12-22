HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $99.34

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.34 and traded as high as $99.74. HOYA shares last traded at $98.20, with a volume of 52,746 shares traded.

Separately, CLSA cut shares of HOYA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65.

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

