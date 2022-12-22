HUNT (HUNT) Trading Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One HUNT token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001419 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $47.04 million and $8.02 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $891.43 or 0.05346404 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00492295 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,863.43 or 0.29168715 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT was first traded on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.