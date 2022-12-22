Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) recently:

12/16/2022 – Huntington Ingalls Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/15/2022 – Huntington Ingalls Industries had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $171.00 to $190.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/8/2022 – Huntington Ingalls Industries was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Huntington Ingalls Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/29/2022 – Huntington Ingalls Industries was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

11/15/2022 – Huntington Ingalls Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $258.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Huntington Ingalls Industries was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Huntington Ingalls Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $245.00 to $259.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE HII traded down $4.59 on Thursday, reaching $225.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,848. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.20 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,511,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.