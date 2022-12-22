IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $772.95

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 772.95 ($9.39) and traded as high as GBX 784.50 ($9.53). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 779.50 ($9.47), with a volume of 501,600 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

The company has a market cap of £3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 858.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 795.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 773.06.

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and spread bets and options.

