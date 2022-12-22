iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives $13.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.
IHRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 14,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $102,119.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,777 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,969.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia
iHeartMedia Stock Performance
IHRT stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37. The company has a market cap of $959.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. iHeartMedia had a positive return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $988.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
iHeartMedia Company Profile
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.