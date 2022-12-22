iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives $13.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

IHRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 14,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $102,119.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,777 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,969.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,082,000 after buying an additional 105,422 shares during the period. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,265,000 after buying an additional 630,976 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 4,880,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,011,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after buying an additional 437,538 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,906,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,946,000 after buying an additional 118,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

IHRT stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37. The company has a market cap of $959.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. iHeartMedia had a positive return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $988.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Featured Articles

