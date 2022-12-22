Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 2.2% of Tradewinds LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after acquiring an additional 562,273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $91,466,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,594,412,000 after acquiring an additional 400,841 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $3.32 on Thursday, hitting $218.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,912. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.18 and a 200-day moving average of $202.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.