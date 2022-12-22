Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $43,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.38.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $3.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.72. 8,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,912. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.16. The firm has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

