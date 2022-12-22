Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMOGet Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 9,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 597,244 shares.The stock last traded at $47.40 and had previously closed at $47.97.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

