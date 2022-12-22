Independent Wealth Network Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,944 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $633,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291,440 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 209.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 606,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,616,000 after buying an additional 410,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.0% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $168.80 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.02.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

