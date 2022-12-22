Independent Wealth Network Inc. Purchases 10,901 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 1.2% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 265.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.04 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27.

