Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 72 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in CME Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 30,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

CME Group stock opened at $172.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.58 and a 52 week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

