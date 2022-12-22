INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Trading Up 3%

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) shares were up 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $7.22. Approximately 35,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 98,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.
INmune Bio Stock Up 3.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $129.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94.
INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative return on equity of 43.02% and a negative net margin of 7,076.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
INmune Bio Company Profile
INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
