INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Trading Up 3%

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) shares were up 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $7.22. Approximately 35,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 98,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

INmune Bio Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $129.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative return on equity of 43.02% and a negative net margin of 7,076.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

INmune Bio Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 2.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 8.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 14.2% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.