Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Christopher Harborne Acquires 11,509 Shares of Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne acquired 11,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $94,834.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,366,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,503,824.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Christopher Harborne acquired 7,783 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $63,976.26.

On Monday, December 12th, Christopher Harborne acquired 1,002 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $8,076.12.

On Thursday, December 8th, Christopher Harborne acquired 2,288 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $18,876.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Christopher Harborne bought 13,675 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $123,075.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Christopher Harborne bought 18,914 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $170,226.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Christopher Harborne bought 25,312 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $227,554.88.

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $8.35 on Thursday. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $144.62 million, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISSC. Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the first quarter valued at $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

