Insider Buying: Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Major Shareholder Buys $5,440,000.00 in Stock

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) major shareholder Cbi Usa, Inc. bought 3,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $5,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,218,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,278.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Exicure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XCUR opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. Exicure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Exicure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exicure by 329.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113,293 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Exicure during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Exicure by 1,766.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in Exicure by 90.0% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 90,001 shares in the last quarter.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies for neurological disorders and hair loss based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its lead program candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for neuropathic and chronic pain. The company has a collaboration, option, and license agreement with AbbVie Inc to develop SNA-based treatments for hair loss disorders; and collaboration agreement with Ipsen SA to research, develop, and commercialize novel spherical nucleic acids for Huntington's disease and Angelman syndrome.

