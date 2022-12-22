Insider Buying: Sarytogan Graphite Limited (ASX:SGA) Insider Buys A$14,612.50 in Stock

Sarytogan Graphite Limited (ASX:SGA – Get Rating) insider Brendan Borg purchased 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,612.50 ($9,807.05).

Sarytogan Graphite Limited engages in the exploration of graphite properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Sarytogan Graphite Project comprising an exploration concession, which covers approximately 103.92 square kilometers located in the Karaganda region of Central Kazakhstan. Sarytogan Graphite Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

