Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $162,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,473,399.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Chi-Hong Ju also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 19th, Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $61,471.44.
- On Friday, December 16th, Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,262 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $105,717.74.
Ambarella Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of AMBA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.60. The stock had a trading volume of 450,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,308. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.19. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $220.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 1.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ambarella by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 39,419 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 81,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on AMBA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Ambarella in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.35.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
