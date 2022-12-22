Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $162,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,473,399.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chi-Hong Ju also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $61,471.44.

On Friday, December 16th, Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,262 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $105,717.74.

Ambarella Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMBA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.60. The stock had a trading volume of 450,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,308. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.19. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $220.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ambarella by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 39,419 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 81,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMBA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Ambarella in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.35.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

