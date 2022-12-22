Insider Selling: Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) CEO Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $75,404.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,173,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,245,997.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Down 2.4 %

BWBBP traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.98. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $26.68.

Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.3672 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

