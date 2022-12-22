Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells $50,016.00 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $50,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CRNX opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a market cap of $865.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.01. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $28.95.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,932.26% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,055,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 112.9% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,137,000 after buying an additional 657,842 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,474,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,099,000 after buying an additional 530,446 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,326,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,700,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,330,000 after acquiring an additional 400,305 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.