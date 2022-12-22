Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells $50,016.00 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $50,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
CRNX opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a market cap of $865.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.01. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $28.95.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,932.26% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).
