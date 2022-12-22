Insider Selling: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CAO Sells $35,445.76 in Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $35,445.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anil Sukumaran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, Anil Sukumaran sold 3,955 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $37,809.80.

On Friday, November 4th, Anil Sukumaran sold 821 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $6,075.40.

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

IAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 77.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,907 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 17.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 337,053 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,356,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 45,399 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 25.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,284,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,751,000 after acquiring an additional 264,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

