Insider Selling: Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) CEO Sells 3,861 Shares of Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) CEO Robert Barrow sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of 2.69, for a total value of 10,386.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately 665,054.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Barrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 25th, Robert Barrow sold 1,207 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 2.81, for a total value of 3,391.67.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Robert Barrow sold 1,220 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.11, for a total value of 3,794.20.

On Monday, September 26th, Robert Barrow sold 1,264 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.51, for a total value of 6,964.64.

MNMD traded down 0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching 2.62. 216,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,734. The stock has a market cap of $98.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.71. Mind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of 2.35 and a fifty-two week high of 25.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 7.09.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.58 by 0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNMD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 11.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 178,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 77.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 45,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

MNMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $3.50 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 33.13.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

