Insider Selling: Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) Director Craig Conway sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Nutanix Stock Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,506,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,323. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Nutanix to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Nutanix to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix
About Nutanix
Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nutanix (NTNX)
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.