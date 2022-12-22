Insider Selling: Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) Director Craig Conway sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nutanix Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,506,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,323. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Nutanix to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Nutanix to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,272,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,802,000 after buying an additional 432,517 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,241,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,016,000 after buying an additional 112,900 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,706,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,055,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Nutanix by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,380,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,653,000 after purchasing an additional 195,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

