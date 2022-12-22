Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Sells 2,186 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $57,950.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 402,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,663,196.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,079. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.02. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.11% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PD. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 20.9% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,994,000 after purchasing an additional 626,823 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 6.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,882,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,265,000 after purchasing an additional 615,438 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 47.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 353,682 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the first quarter worth approximately $10,947,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth approximately $7,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

