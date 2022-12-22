Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Sells 2,186 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $57,950.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 402,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,663,196.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
PagerDuty Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:PD traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,079. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.02. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.11% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.
PagerDuty Company Profile
PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PagerDuty (PD)
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.