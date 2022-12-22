Insider Selling: Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Director Sells $178,167.58 in Stock

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average is $45.18. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

PNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.30.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Pentair by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

