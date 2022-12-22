Insider Selling: SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CFO Sells 17,155 Shares of Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SESGet Rating) CFO Jing Nealis sold 17,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $61,586.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,469,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,275,228.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

  • On Monday, October 17th, Jing Nealis sold 15,405 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $84,881.55.

SES stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. SES AI Co. has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86.

SES AI (NYSE:SESGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SES. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the third quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SES shares. Cowen started coverage on SES AI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on SES AI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SES AI in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

