Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition (NYSE:IRRX.U) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX.U – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.21. Approximately 4,954 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.