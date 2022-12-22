Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition (NYSE:IRRX.U) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX.U – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.21. Approximately 4,954 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.20.
Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition (IRRX.U)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.