Integrity Advisory LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Integrity Advisory LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.57. The stock had a trading volume of 26,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,611. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.03. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $63.67.
