Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 18.0% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 49,802 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Intel by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 13,043 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 60,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,069 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 430,179 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,719 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Price Performance

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.89. 602,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,041,972. The firm has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.22. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

