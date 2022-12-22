Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 59,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 23,038 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.63. 95,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,246. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.22 and a 200-day moving average of $140.03.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

