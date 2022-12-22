Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for December 22nd (CAMP, CCL, CEQP, CHT, CM, EVA, FF, HPP, MUSA, SHEN)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, December 22nd:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

