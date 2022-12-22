IPVERSE (IPV) Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

IPVERSE (IPV) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. IPVERSE has a market cap of $467.10 million and approximately $31,535.49 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IPVERSE has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IPVERSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

