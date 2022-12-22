iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Rede Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 449.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 52,078 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 106,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 516,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,396. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.82. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $50.46.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.