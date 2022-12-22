iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stock Position Cut by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,735 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 13.8% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $18,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $46.69. 3,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,396. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

