iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 58,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $47.04 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.15.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.