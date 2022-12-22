iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,143 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $91,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG opened at $98.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.28. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $114.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

