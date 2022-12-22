iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC reduced its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,478 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IXC traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $37.99. The stock had a trading volume of 36,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,288. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average of $36.99. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $26.83 and a 12-month high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

