iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,840 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 159,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,353,370. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.55. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

