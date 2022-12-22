iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Holdings Raised by S.C. Financial Services Inc.

S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $84.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

