iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.85. The company had a trading volume of 549,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,005,492. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

