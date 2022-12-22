iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

IWP opened at $84.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $116.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

