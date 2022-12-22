iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,506 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 91.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 62.1% in the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 224,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,724,000 after purchasing an additional 86,149 shares in the last quarter.

SHV traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $109.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,811. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.98. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

