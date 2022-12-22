iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Lessened by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 104,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 151,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,896,000 after acquiring an additional 44,058 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.10. 24,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,014. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.43. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

