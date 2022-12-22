iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $700,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $243.31 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.43.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.