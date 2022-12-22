iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 93.1% in the third quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.75. The company had a trading volume of 63,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,863. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.06 and a 200 day moving average of $96.34.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

