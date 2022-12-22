IXICO plc (LON:IXI) Insider Sells £50,000 in Stock

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Rating) insider Grant Nash sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.30), for a total transaction of £50,000 ($60,738.58).

IXICO Stock Down 2.7 %

IXI traded down GBX 0.71 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 25.30 ($0.31). 411,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,104. The company has a market cap of £12.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.03. IXICO plc has a 52-week low of GBX 24 ($0.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 62 ($0.75).

IXICO Company Profile

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its services include collection, analysis, management, and reporting on data generated in the course of a clinical study.

