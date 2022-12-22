IXICO plc (LON:IXI) Insider Sells £50,000 in Stock

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Rating) insider Grant Nash sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.30), for a total transaction of £50,000 ($60,738.58).
IXICO Stock Down 2.7 %
IXI traded down GBX 0.71 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 25.30 ($0.31). 411,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,104. The company has a market cap of £12.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.03. IXICO plc has a 52-week low of GBX 24 ($0.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 62 ($0.75).
IXICO Company Profile
