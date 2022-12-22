J2 Capital Management Inc Buys Shares of 9,724 Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMM. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,380,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 27,816 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.23. 242,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,617. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $25.61.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

Featured Articles

